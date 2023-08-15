Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 18,036 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,530. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

