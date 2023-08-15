Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 18,517 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.97. 1,605,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

