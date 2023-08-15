Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $10.70 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,000. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.89. 4,241,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.36 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $333.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

