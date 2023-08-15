Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.38 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. 2,083,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.