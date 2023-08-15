Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $5.36 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. 1,359,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,590. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.