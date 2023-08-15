Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 498,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 97,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Intuit by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.58. The stock had a trading volume of 472,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,734. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.