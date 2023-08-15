Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.53. The stock had a trading volume of 970,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,229. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.75.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

