Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 149,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,484,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,535. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

