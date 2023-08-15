Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 944.3 days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KPDCF remained flat at $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Keppel DC REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.