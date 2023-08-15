Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $97,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 19,148,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,659,984. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

