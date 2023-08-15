Keybank National Association OH Has $677.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $677,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.61. 1,784,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,162. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

