Keybank National Association OH Has $78.68 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $78,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. 5,457,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,023,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

