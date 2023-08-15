Keybank National Association OH Purchases 11,987 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $166,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

PEP traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.33. 762,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,350. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

