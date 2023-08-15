Keybank National Association OH Sells 22,312 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $64,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.67. 338,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,264. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

