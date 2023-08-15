Keybank National Association OH Sells 25,759 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.43. 1,619,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $429.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

