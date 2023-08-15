Keybank National Association OH Sells 57,149 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,149 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,215,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,754,443. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

