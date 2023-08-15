Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keyence in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Keyence alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keyence

Keyence Price Performance

About Keyence

KYCCF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.06. Keyence has a twelve month low of $307.70 and a twelve month high of $525.03.

(Get Free Report)

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.