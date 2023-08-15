KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $957,626.56 and $17.53 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,208.65 or 1.00023940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,888,760 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,888,880.7075086. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00788958 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

