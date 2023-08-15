Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMMPF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
