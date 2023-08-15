King Wealth Buys 204 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $560.84. The company had a trading volume of 457,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,317. The firm has a market cap of $248.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.12 and a 200-day moving average of $512.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

