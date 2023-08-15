King Wealth Buys New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

King Wealth bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.77. 444,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.53. The company has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

