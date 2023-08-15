King Wealth Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

King Wealth boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,184. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

