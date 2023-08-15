King Wealth Purchases Shares of 974 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 654.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $475.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 2.44.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

