King Wealth Sells 1,476 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

King Wealth cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. King Wealth owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

