King Wealth Sells 62 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

King Wealth reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 90.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Tesla by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 44,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Tesla by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 316,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,295 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.94 on Tuesday, hitting $233.82. 67,649,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,896,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

