King Wealth Sells 723 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

King Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

FXI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. 19,192,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,499,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

