King Wealth Sells 810 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

King Wealth reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,539. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.