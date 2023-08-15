Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stake Lessened by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.36. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,629. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $239.82 and a one year high of $388.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

