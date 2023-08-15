Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Update

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 110,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Know Labs in the first quarter worth $34,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Know Labs by 15.4% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Know Labs in the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Know Labs by 41.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Know Labs Price Performance

KNW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 108,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,430. Know Labs has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Stories

