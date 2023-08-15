Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,490 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Knowles by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KN opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

