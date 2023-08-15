Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.52 and a 200 day moving average of $271.29. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

