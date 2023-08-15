Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,080 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 100,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $1,130,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

EB opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

