Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Bunge worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bunge by 67.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,984 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bunge by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bunge by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 774,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

