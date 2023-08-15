Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 31,825 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 769,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

