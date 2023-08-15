Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

