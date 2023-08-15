Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 8,434 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Haleon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,724,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,077,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,209 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,663,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,243,000 after purchasing an additional 830,977 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

