Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

