Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

KYKOF stock remained flat at $18.35 during trading on Tuesday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

