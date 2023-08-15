Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
KYKOF stock remained flat at $18.35 during trading on Tuesday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kyowa Kirin
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.