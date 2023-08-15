Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 10,950 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.9 %

Lantheus stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 622,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,421. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 167.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,042,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.