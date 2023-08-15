lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LSMNF remained flat at C$27.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.50. lastminute.com has a 1 year low of C$23.42 and a 1 year high of C$27.88.

lastminute.com Company Profile

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

