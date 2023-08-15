lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
lastminute.com Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LSMNF remained flat at C$27.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.50. lastminute.com has a 1 year low of C$23.42 and a 1 year high of C$27.88.
lastminute.com Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than lastminute.com
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.