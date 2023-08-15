Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Latch Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTCHW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Latch has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.