LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $13,060.80 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

