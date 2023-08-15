Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Lendlease Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LLESY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.
About Lendlease Group
