Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LLESY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

