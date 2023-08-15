Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 559,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,383,366 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LICY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at $9,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after acquiring an additional 995,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $4,244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at $6,039,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

