Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.29. 404,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

