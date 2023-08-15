Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

LILM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. increased its position in Lilium by 230.7% in the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 3,260,011 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

