Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE LNN opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

