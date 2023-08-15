Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 127,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,282. The company has a market capitalization of $451.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.06. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,825,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,297,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 105.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 468.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 336,794 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 66.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 334,997 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

