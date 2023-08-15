Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $104.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,521,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,470,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00310615 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
