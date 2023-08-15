London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Plans Dividend of GBX 35.70

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.45) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,204 ($104.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5,817.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,052 ($89.46) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($111.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,382.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,051.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($116.71) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($125.59) to GBX 9,967 ($126.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,436.17 ($119.70).

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In other news, insider Martin Brand bought 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($106.43) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($917,759.36). In the last three months, insiders acquired 115,838 shares of company stock valued at $979,567,607 and sold 150,050 shares valued at $1,246,274,512. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

